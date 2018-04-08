Infant sisters hospitalized; uncle accused of abuse

A family is searching for answers after two sisters -- 4-month old Korri Smith and 15-month-old Kassidy Smith -- were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

And now, a relative is accused of causing some of those injuries.

The girls' mother says she's just trying to get an understanding of this entire situation.

Danielle Stallworth says she left her young daughters in the care of their grandmother on Thursdays after the grandmother asked for them. Now she's left trying to understand why her children were injured.

"I just ask for prayer," Stallworth said. "Pray for her right now."

A great-aunt says the girls' grandmother returned home early Saturday morning and found the babies injured.

She says the children's uncle, Recardo Woods, is responsible for the injuries. Woods has only been charged by Cincinnati Police with one count of felonious assault against 15-month-old Kassidy.

The same great-aunt says Kassidy is brain dead.

A Cincinnati Police Department arrest and investigation report states, "Investigation determined that victims suffered life threatening injuries as caused by the suspect."

Four-month-old Korri did sustain serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Woods is excepted to be arraigned in court Monday morning.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.