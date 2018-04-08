Syria state news: Country struck by missiles; officials claim U.S. not responsible

U.S. officials said the military has not launched any strikes on Syria. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - According to the Associated Press, the Syrian state news agency SANA is reporting a missile attack on the country, while U.S. officials are saying the military has not launched any strikes.

The AP reported SANA said the country's air defenses had shot down eight missiles. It said the missiles were launched at the T4 air base, in central Homs Governorate.

AP quoted SANA saying it was "likely to be an American aggression" though U.S. officials told the organization noAmerican military action had been taken.

Other sources quoted the SANA report. The strikes reportedly caused an unknown number of deaths.

Israel sent fighter jets into Syria to down an Iranian drone that took off from there in February.

An alleged chemical attack carried out by the regime of President Bashar Al Assad occurred in Douma, a Damascus suburb, on Saturday, killing an estimated 40.

President Donald Trump previously ordered missile strikes after a Syrian chemical attack last April. He tweeted on Sunday there would be a "big price to pay" and said Russia, its president, Vladimir Putin, and Iran were responsible for enabling "Animal Assad."

A video circulated around Arabic-language accounts on Twitter purporting to show the missiles flying above Lebanon.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.