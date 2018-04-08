Topless protester gets close to Bill Cosby as retrial begins

Robbins said at a March 15 that men are afraid to hire attractive women as a result of the #MeToo movement, and other women use the movement to play the victim.Full Story >
As a result of the "Me Too" movement, a number of high-profile men have been accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Allegations have led to resignations in Congress - and may have made a difference in a key Senate race.
The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' data
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy Daniels
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlons
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crash
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflection
