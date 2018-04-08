CVG adds 5 new Frontier flights

Something fresh from Frontier.

The company is adding nonstop flights to new locations from CVG -- San Jose, Austin, Jacksonville, San Antonio, and Raleigh/Durham.

"So excited to be here today because we're starting five new markets out of here today," said Michael Pewther, senior director of onboard experience at Frontier.

"They serve destinations out in the west coast now, which we've needed, and southern destinations," CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner said.

The first flights left the runway loaded up with passengers this weekend.

Frontier representatives say the company now has 20 destinations out of Cincinnati.

"We look at markets that we think are underserved, that have a nice population base around them, but don't have as many low fare options as some of the other cities around the area do," Pewther said.

Kershner called the airport the fastest-growing one in the country. She says CVG saw a 17-percent growth in passengers last year.

"Families that used to drive for vacation can now hop on a flight."

Airport representatives expect that growth to continue with the latest expansion.

As for both frequent flyers and first timers, passengers are hopeful that the new offerings will be helpful.

"All my family is over here, and me and my kids are the only ones in Texas, so with this opening up, it brings me home more," said Jessie Rios.

Gary Roberts says the new offerings will help him stay connected with relatives like his son and their family in Austin.

"This is very exciting," Roberts said. "They moved away. It kind of hurt, so it's great that we can get down there and be able to spend four or five days with them."

Some travelers are already snagging tickets.

Non-stop service to San Jose, Austin and Jacksonville started Sunday. Frontier's first flights from CVG to San Antonio and Raleigh/Durham are Monday.

