Final day to register for Ohio's May primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Monday is the last day to register for Ohio's May primary.
The secretary of state says voters will have the chance to weigh in on a statewide ballot issue involving redistricting and to vote in statewide and local races. A total of 477 local issues are on ballots in 83 of Ohio's 88 counties.
Ohioans also will pick party nominees for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer on May 8.
Early voting for the primary begins Tuesday.
Information on the statewide races, as well as congressional, state legislative and court of appeals races, is available at MyOhioVote.com .
Voters can register or update their registration online. Paper registration forms also are available at local election boards and public libraries.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
