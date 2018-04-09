Jury selection to start for man charged with killing 2 women

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man charged with abducting and killing two women is slated for trial starting this week.
Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in Ashland County court for 41-year-old Shawn Grate's potential death penalty case.
Grate has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder and kidnapping in the deaths of 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith and 43-year-old Stacey Stanley. He faces a total of 23 counts.
The women's bodies were found in a supposedly unoccupied Ashland home in September 2016 after a third woman called 911 from a bedroom and said Grate was holding her hostage.
Investigators say Grate admitted killing at least two other women elsewhere.
Grate's attorneys aren't allowed to comment about the case because of a judge's gag order.
