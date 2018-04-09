GOP Republicans return to work with Trump wish list in mind

North Korea's government has communicated directly with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear program with President Donald Trump.Full Story >
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.Full Story >
Trump answered questions about Daniels for the first time last week, saying he had no knowledge of the payment made by his lawyer and adding that he didn't know where the man had gotten the money.Full Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is condemning what he calls a "mindless CHEMICAL attack" in Syria that has killed women and children, though he's offering no evidence to support the claim by Syrian opposition activists and...Full Story >
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.Full Story >
The problems between Trump and Congress spilled into the open when the president toyed with vetoing the $1.3 trillion funding bill he thought spent too much money on Democratic priorities and not enough on his, including the border wall.Full Story >
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsFull Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsFull Story >
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoFull Story >
