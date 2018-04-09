Trump promises decision 'very quickly' on Syria response - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Trump promises decision 'very quickly' on Syria response

(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018, by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018, by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack.
(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image made from video released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a toddler given oxygen through respirators foll... (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image made from video released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a toddler given oxygen through respirators foll...

  • Also on FOX19.comMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump condemns 'heinous' gas attack in Syria

    The Latest: Trump condemns 'heinous' gas attack in Syria

    Monday, April 9 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-09 13:58:54 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:23:38 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a rescue worker carrying a child following an alleged chemical weapons attack in t...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a rescue worker carrying a child following an alleged chemical weapons attack in t...
    Mattis does not rule out military airstrikes against Syria after alleged chemical attack.Full Story >
    Mattis does not rule out military airstrikes against Syria after alleged chemical attack.Full Story >

  • GOP Republicans return to work with Trump wish list in mind

    GOP Republicans return to work with Trump wish list in mind

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:18:39 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:23:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, a early morning runner crosses in front of the U.S. Capitol as he passes the flags circling the Washington Monument in Washington. Congress returns from spring break Monday, Apri...(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, a early morning runner crosses in front of the U.S. Capitol as he passes the flags circling the Washington Monument in Washington. Congress returns from spring break Monday, Apri...

    The problems between Trump and Congress spilled into the open when the president toyed with vetoing the $1.3 trillion funding bill he thought spent too much money on Democratic priorities and not enough on his, including the border wall.

    Full Story >

    The problems between Trump and Congress spilled into the open when the president toyed with vetoing the $1.3 trillion funding bill he thought spent too much money on Democratic priorities and not enough on his, including the border wall.

    Full Story >

  • The Latest: Chemical watchdog is investigating Syria attack

    The Latest: Chemical watchdog is investigating Syria attack

    Monday, April 9 2018 2:08 AM EDT2018-04-09 06:08:48 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:23:22 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a rescue worker carrying a child following an alleged chemical weapons attack in t...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a rescue worker carrying a child following an alleged chemical weapons attack in t...
    The Latest: Syrian war-monitoring group says 14 people, including Iranians, killed in missile attack on Syrian air base.Full Story >
    The Latest: Syrian war-monitoring group says 14 people, including Iranians, killed in missile attack on Syrian air base.Full Story >

  • Israel blamed for missile strike in Syria; 14 reported dead

    Israel blamed for missile strike in Syria; 14 reported dead

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:28 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:28:49 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:23:07 GMT
    (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...(Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP). This image released early Sunday, April 8, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows a child receiving oxygen through respirators following an alleged poison gas attack in the rebel-held town of ...
    Syrian state media: Air defenses confronted missile attack on air base in central Syria; US officials deny launching it.Full Story >
    Syrian state media: Air defenses confronted missile attack on air base in central Syria; US officials deny launching it.Full Story >

  • Porn star's attorney alleging Trump affair to offer reward

    Porn star's attorney alleging Trump affair to offer reward

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-04-09 05:18:42 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:42:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). FILE - In this May 6, 2009, file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. Daniels, who says she had an affair with Donald Trump renewed an effort Sunday, April 8, 2018, to get the president t...(AP Photo/Bill Haber, File). FILE - In this May 6, 2009, file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. Daniels, who says she had an affair with Donald Trump renewed an effort Sunday, April 8, 2018, to get the president t...

    Trump answered questions about Daniels for the first time last week, saying he had no knowledge of the payment made by his lawyer and adding that he didn't know where the man had gotten the money.

    Full Story >

    Trump answered questions about Daniels for the first time last week, saying he had no knowledge of the payment made by his lawyer and adding that he didn't know where the man had gotten the money.

    Full Story >

  • US official says North Korean leader ready to discuss nukes

    US official says North Korean leader ready to discuss nukes

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:28:38 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:24:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seo...(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footages of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seo...

    North Korea's government has communicated directly with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear program with President Donald Trump.

    Full Story >

    North Korea's government has communicated directly with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear program with President Donald Trump.

    Full Story >

  • Facebook's Zuckerberg set to face questions from Congress this week

    Facebook's Zuckerberg set to face questions from Congress this week

    Sunday, April 8 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-04-08 21:07:21 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-04-08 21:07:21 GMT
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week. (Source: CNN)Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week. (Source: CNN)

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week.

    Full Story >

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week.

    Full Story >

By ROBERT BURNS, MATTHEW LEE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Monday he will decide on a U.S. response to the apparent chemical weapons attack on Syrian civilians "probably by the end of today."

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting, Trump condemned the "heinous attack" Saturday that killed at least 40 people, including children. "It was an atrocious attack," he said. "It was horrible." He said he will be huddling with military advisers to consider U.S. options and "nothing's off the table."

Trump said the U.S. is still investigating the possible involvement of the Iranian and Russian governments in the strike.

"If it's Russia, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together, we'll figure it out," he said. He added of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "everybody's going to pay a price - he will, everybody will."

Trump planned two meetings with senior national security aides Monday on Syria, in addition to a previously scheduled late-afternoon White House conference with leaders of U.S. military commands around the world. Monday was the first day on the job for Trump's new national security adviser, John Bolton, who has previously advocated military action against Syria.

The White House deliberations came as Russia and the Syrian military blamed Israel for a pre-dawn missile attack on a major air base in central Syria, saying Israeli fighter jets launched missiles from Lebanon's air space. A group that monitors Syria's civil war said the airstrikes killed 14 people, including Iranians active in Syria.

Earlier Monday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenal. The Pentagon chief said he would not rule out a U.S. military strike against Syria in response to a suspected poison gas attack.

Over the weekend Trump threatened a "big price to pay" for the suspected poison gas attack. The government of President Bashar Assad has denied using poison gas.

Officials in Washington were seeking to verify early reports by rescuers and others that the Assad government was culpable. The Russian military, which has a presence in Syria as a key Assad ally, said its officers had visited the site in a suburb of Damascus, the Syrian capital, and found no evidence to back up reports of poison gas being used.

At a photo-taking session in the Pentagon on Monday, Mattis said "the first thing" to consider in how to respond was why chemical weapons are "still being used at all." He noted that Russia was a guarantor of a 2013 agreement to eliminate Syria's entire chemical weapons arsenal, suggesting Moscow shares blame for the suspected gas attack.

"And so, working with our allies and our partners from NATO to Qatar and elsewhere, we are going to address this issue," Mattis said in brief remarks to reporters as he began a meeting with the emir of Qatar.

The U.S. military has a wide range of warplanes and other capabilities in the Middle East. They include sea-launched cruise missiles aboard ships within range of Syria.

Syria's state news agency SANA initially said Monday's the attack on the T4 air base was likely "an American aggression," but Pentagon spokesman Christopher Sherwood quickly denied the United States was behind the strike and the agency then dropped the accusation, blaming Israel instead.

Saturday's suspected poison gas attack took place in a rebel-held town amid a resumed offensive by Syrian government forces after the collapse of a truce.

As U.S. officials consider whether and how to respond, they are looking at what type of chemical agent was used. When Trump ordered airstrikes last year after a chemical weapons attack, it was a response to the use of Sarin gas, which is banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention that Syria has signed. An attack with chlorine, which can be used as a weapon but is not outright banned by the treaty, could raise precedent issues, as there have been numerous recent allegations of chlorine attacks in Syria that have drawn no response from the Trump administration.

One year ago this month, Trump ordered dozens of cruise missiles to be fired at a Syrian air base after declaring there was no doubt Assad had "choked out the lives of helpless" civilians in an attack that used banned gases. White House advisers said at the time that images of hurt children helped spur the president to launch that air strike, and television new shows on Sunday aired similar depictions of suffering young Syrians.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted: "Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!"

Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona said Assad heard Trump's signal that he wanted to withdraw from Syria and, "emboldened by American inaction," launched the attack. In a statement, McCain said Trump "responded decisively" last year with the air strike and urged Trump to be forceful again to "demonstrate that Assad will pay a price for his war crimes."

___

AP writers Catherine Lucey and Zeke Miller contributed.

___

Follow Lemire on Twitter at http://twitter.com/@JonLemire

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Facebook users to learn if they were part of privacy scandal

    Facebook users to learn if they were part of privacy scandal

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:24:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    Full Story >

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    Full Story >

  • "To hell with it": Trump increasingly weary of staff advice

    "To hell with it": Trump increasingly weary of staff advice

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:48:46 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:23:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is getting wise to his staff. He's on to their stall tactics and attempts to steer h...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). In this March 15, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump is getting wise to his staff. He's on to their stall tactics and attempts to steer h...
    President Donald Trump is increasingly at odds with his staff _ and growing wise to their tactics.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump is increasingly at odds with his staff _ and growing wise to their tactics.Full Story >

  • The Latest: Trump says he'll 'make it up' to farmers

    The Latest: Trump says he'll 'make it up' to farmers

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-04-09 11:39:05 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:23 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:23:28 GMT
    President Donald Trump is complaining about "STUPID TRADE" with China, saying that Chinese tariffs for U.S. cars are much higher than U.S. tariffs for Chinese automobiles.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump is complaining about "STUPID TRADE" with China, saying that Chinese tariffs for U.S. cars are much higher than U.S. tariffs for Chinese automobiles.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly