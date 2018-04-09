Porn star's lawyer promises sketch of man who threatened her

The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.Full Story >
The problems between Trump and Congress spilled into the open when the president toyed with vetoing the $1.3 trillion funding bill he thought spent too much money on Democratic priorities and not enough on his, including the border wall.Full Story >
North Korea's government has communicated directly with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear program with President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before three Congressional committees this week.Full Story >
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."Full Story >
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.Full Story >
Investors across the globe braced for uncertain markets as President Donald Trump tried to downplay fears of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China.Full Story >
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalFull Story >
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years agoFull Story >
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.Full Story >
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsFull Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsFull Story >
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
