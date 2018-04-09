New Kentucky Derby Festival event debuts in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new Kentucky Derby Festival event debuts this week in southern Indiana.

Organizers said in a press release that the Horseshoe Foundation FamFest will offer fun events for the entire family on Wednesday evening in downtown New Albany. Some highlights include inflatables, a hot air balloon, a miniature bed racing course and a Belle of Louisville Steamboat replica.

Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO Mike Berry said in a statement that the event is designed to start getting people into the spirit of the season.

The festival is a community celebration leading up to the running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on the first Saturday in May.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.