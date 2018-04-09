Toddler shot in head at gas station - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Toddler shot in head at gas station

The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive. (Source: Clark Family/WXYZ/CNN) The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive. (Source: Clark Family/WXYZ/CNN)

DETROIT (WXYZ/CNN) – Two suspects were arrested after a verbal confrontation between two men escalated to gun violence that left a 3-year-old girl, who was shot in the head, in critical condition.

London Clark, 3, was in the backseat of her mom’s car Saturday afternoon when the two pulled up to a Citgo gas station in Detroit.

Within seconds, the mother realized two men were fighting outside the gas station, and one of them had a gun. She backed up, but one of the gunshots hit little London.

“We have a 3-year-old child, who was doing nothing but sitting in the backseat with her mom, and this idiot pulls out a weapon, starts shooting at someone else and hit this child,” said Assistant Police Chief Arnold Williams.

London was critically injured and taken to the hospital, where she remains as of Sunday night. Family members are praying the girl will survive.

Police arrested the suspected shooter and a getaway driver just a few blocks from the gas station. They say the shooter fired several shots at the other man he was fighting with.

Williams says the two men who were fighting knew each other.

"We have a lot of individuals out here that have problems with conflict resolution. They don't know how to peacefully resolve conflict,” he said. “They’re not hurting one another. They’re hurting innocent bystanders.”

This is the third shooting in the city involving a child in the past month.

Copyright 2018 WXYZ, Clark Family, Facebook via CNN. All rights reserved.

