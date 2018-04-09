'Superbubz' playground equipment installed, dedication this weekend

Walter "Superbubz" Herbert met the Cincinnati Bengals when he attended their practice at Paul Brown Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo: Jennifer Edwards Baker/FOX19 NOW)

A playground to memorialize a 6-year-old boy whose brave cancer battle inspired the Tri-State will be dedicated this weekend.

Equipment was installed Sunday at "Build it for Bubz" playground at Fairfield Central Elementary off Ohio 4.

The playground will officially be dedicated at noon Saturday.

Walter "Superbubz" Herbert died Oct. 6 from a rare form of pediatric cancer.

About $26,000 was raised over the last several months to buy equipment for a playground in his honor at his former school.

Superbubz, who said he really preferred to be called Walter, won hearts across the Tri-State - including those of Cincinnati professional athletes.

He left an indelible mark on those he met as he experienced as many of life's joys and landmark moments as he could.

The child met with the Cincinnati Bengals at a practice and served as honorary team captains for the Cincinnati Reds and FC Cincinnati, walking out onto the field with players before games as crowds chanted "Superbubz! Superbubz!"

Superbubz's story gained national attention when Joey Votto, the Reds first baseman, gave the boy his home-run bat and jersey right off his back during the Aug. 31 home game.

Superbubz, 6, loses cancer battle that touched community

Editorial: Votto's heart, not stats, make him MVP

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.