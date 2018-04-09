Ohio doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman shot in head - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ohio doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman shot in head

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Crime scene where Lindsay Marsh was shot (Source: CBS Newspath) Crime scene where Lindsay Marsh was shot (Source: CBS Newspath)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Ohio police say doctors were able to safely deliver a pregnant woman's baby after she was shot in the head. The mother eventually died from her injuries, authorities say.

According to CBS News, Lindsay Marsh was more than 30 weeks pregnant when she was shot by her boyfriend Travis Hypes last week in Springfield, Ohio. Hypes admitted to police that he is the father of her child.

Police say Hypes' handgun discharged during an argument with Marsh that turned physical and violent. Court documents show that Hypes told detectives his pistol fired when he pushed Marsh with both hands.

Marsh was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where the baby was delivered by cesarean section. She did not survive the shooting injuries, according to CBS News.

Hypes is being held in the Clark County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

