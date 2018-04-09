'King of New York?': NYC billboard latest attempt to court LeBro - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'King of New York?': NYC billboard latest attempt to court LeBron

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

New York is trying to court LeBron James to the Knicks with a billboard placed near Madison Square Garden, the site of the Cavaliers' last road game of the season.

The billboard, which was purchased by New York City-based marking company NYC Ads Co., reads "King of New York? Prove it" and the hashtag #KingJamesNYC18.

The billboard is in reference to a photo and caption James posted on Instagram.

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

The hope for Knicks fans is that the four-time MVP signs with New York as a free agent this summer. He can opt out of his contract and test the market at the end of this season.

Other cities trying to woo James with billboards include Cleveland, Akron, Los Angeles, and Portland.

The King and the Cavs take on the Knicks Monday night in New York.

