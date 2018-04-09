Candidate's son in custody after posts about killing cops

The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.
The Facebook group Ohio Going Blue posted screenshots Sunday of two posts purportedly made by 24-year-old Brian Newell. The posts read "I BET I KILL A COP TODAY" and "kill cops."
Newell is the son of Akron councilwoman Tara Samples, who is the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dennis Kucinich.
The Kucinich-Samples campaign issued a statement Sunday saying that Newell made threatening posts after suffering an "emotional episode." It says he has long-running mental health and addiction issues that have previously led to arrests and criminal charges. The statement says Samples is trying to get him hospitalized to receive treatment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.Full Story >
During the time the two victims were missing, fliers had been created and were broadcast on television.Full Story >
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.Full Story >
Authorities in East Ridge, Tennessee are searching for a suspect in a double homicide, who's believed to be in the south Mississippi area.Full Story >
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.Full Story >
The grandparents of the teen shot and killed after stealing a beer were among dozens of people calling for the store’s closure.Full Story >
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.Full Story >
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.Full Story >
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.Full Story >
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.Full Story >