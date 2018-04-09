New trailer tantalizes 'Star Wars' fans with glimpse at Han Solo's past

Much to the delight of "Star Wars" fans everywhere, a full-length "Solo: A Star Wars Story" trailer was released Sunday night. (Source: Twitter)

(RNN) – Fans are gobbling up every second of the new “Solo: A Star Wars Story” trailer, which features plenty of quips, shady characters and most importantly, high-flying hijinks.

As its name implies, “Solo” will reveal the backstory of one of the most popular “Star Wars” characters of all time, Han Solo.

Played by Alden Ehrenreich, Han Solo will meet his copilot Chewbacca and the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian through “a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld,” according to the movie’s official synopsis.

Ehrenreich, 28, previously appeared in the Coen Brothers’ “Hail, Caesar!” and Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine.”

The "Solo" trailer was released Sunday night to “Star Wars” fans, already begging for another helping of the franchise less than six months since the latest movie, “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi,” hit theaters.

As expected for a franchise as big as "Star Wars," the trailer dominated the entertainment news of the night and received more than 2 million views on YouTube within 12 hours of its release.

Much of the fan reaction was positive, with most wishing they didn't have to wait until May to see the full movie.

Bro stop teasing me with trailers & take my money #SoloAStarWarsStory @starwars — Dave Fuller (@FullerForReal) April 9, 2018

I’m so hyped for this movie. pic.twitter.com/vdvTxrtXvt — #CrazyStarWarsGal Tiff ???? (@tlcat06) April 9, 2018

In addition, fans heaped abundant praise on actor and rapper Donald Glover, who plays Calrissian in the movie, and “Lando” became a trending topic on Twitter in the hours after the trailer’s release.

Glover, 34, currently writes and produces the FX comedy-drama “Atlanta” and previously appeared in the NBC sitcom “Community.” He produces music under the stage name Childish Gambino.

Of course, there were also some negative reactions.

The movie has been controversial in the “Star Wars” fandom because of its recasting of both Solo and Calrissian, originally played by Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams, respectively.

Alden Ehrenreich tries so hard to be Han Solo in the new Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer. Cringe. Donald Glover also tries to be Lando, it's bad. I'm scared for this movie. — Francis Luigi Tuazon (@LuigiTuazon) April 9, 2018

I'm not usually pessimistic about movie previews, but Solo: A Star Wars Story looks really bad... — Chad Smeltz (@ChadSmeltz) April 9, 2018

But most fans were simply willing to enjoy the newest “Star Wars” teases, including a “Solo” poster that was released alongside the trailer.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” hits theaters nationwide on May 25. The movie is not yet rated.

Check out the new poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story and see it in theaters May 25. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/ddWgzswfGt — Star Wars (@starwars) April 9, 2018

