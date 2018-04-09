Prince Harry, Meghan seek charity donations, not gifts

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool). Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath in Bath, England, Friday, April 6, 2018. The Invictus Games is the only in...

LONDON (AP) - Planning to send Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a toaster or tea kettle as a wedding gift?

Kensington Palace said Monday the couple would prefer that donations be made to charities instead.

The palace said Harry and Markle "have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about."

The charities aid sport for social change, the empowerment of women, conservation, help for HIV sufferers and other causes Harry and Markle have backed.

The seven designated organizations are: CHIVA (Children's HIV Association); Crisis; the Myna Mahila Foundation; Scotty's Little Soldiers - a charity for bereaved Armed Forces children; StreetGames; Surfers Against Sewage; and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

