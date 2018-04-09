Police: 2 dead after wrong-way driver causes Michigan crash

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 74-year-old man drove the wrong way on a highway in Michigan, causing a multi-vehicle crash that left two people from Ohio dead and several others injured.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon on U.S. highway 23 in Washtenaw County's Northfield Township, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Detroit.
Police say dispatchers started getting calls about a wrong-way driver a few minutes before the crash. Investigators say the car driven by a man from Chelsea collided with a car carrying three Ohio residents. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The wrong-way driver and the 53-year-old Ohio driver were hospitalized. Police say the Ohio driver's 51-year-old girlfriend Debbie Pinson of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and the driver's 56-year-old sister Cathy Kretzschmer of Olmsted Township, Ohio, died.
