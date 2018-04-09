Helicopter crashes, killing 2 workers stringing power lines

SMETHPORT, Pa. (AP) - An official says a helicopter carrying workers stringing power lines for a new transmission project crashed in northwestern Pennsylvania, killing two contractors and injuring the pilot.

A spokesman for Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy says the contractors were doing work on behalf of the power company but were not their employees. FirstEnergy is building a new, 15-mile project in McKean County.

Doug Colafella says the two contractors worked for Akron-based J.W. Didado Electric. The pilot, whose condition has not been released, was working for High Line Helicopters.

State police say the crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. Sunday near Smethport, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

No identities have been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.