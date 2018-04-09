Mom accidentally sends son to school in X-rated McDonald's parody T-shirt

The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)

(RNN) - Shelly McCullar went on social media to offer her “sincere apologies to the teachers and staff” at her son’s school, along with her “embarrassment.”

This is after McCullar sent her son, Anthony, to school on Wednesday in what she thought was a T-shirt with a McDonald’s logo.

Once Anthony got home from school, McCullar took a closer look at the T-shirt and realized those weren’t golden arches at all.

Instead, the logo print was that of an X-rated McDonald's parody with a pair of parted women's legs, with “I’m loving it” written underneath.

"Just to clarify, I would never let my kid wear something like this. A friend had given me some hand-me-down clothes for Anthony. I haven't had the chance to completely go through them. I will tonight though!” McCullar wrote in a Facebook post.

According to a Facebook video McCullar posted to her page, she asked Anthony if any teachers approached him about the T-shirt, Anthony said, “they thought it was like McDonald’s too.”

Though an honest mistake, McCullar said she would take precautions to ensure the mix up never happens again.

“I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing!” McCullar wrote on her Facebook post. “I had no idea Anthony wore this to school.”

McCullar’s Facebook post about the incident has now been shared more than 107,000 times.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.