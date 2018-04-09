Head of Cleveland Community Police Commission put on leave

CLEVELAND (AP) - The head of the Cleveland Community Police Commission has been put on paid administrative leave for at least a month as officials investigate workplace concerns and complaints about his performance.

The commission was intended to give community input on policy as police reforms are made. It was required under a court-monitored agreement between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jason Goodrick has been the commission's executive director since June. He was put on leave Friday. WJW-TV reports the letter issued to Goodrick about his leave says he also has expressed "discomfort and dissatisfaction with the current work environment."

WJW reports Goodrick didn't respond to messages seeking comment.

He is the commission's second director. The first was convicted of trying to defraud the city by falsifying moving receipts.

Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.