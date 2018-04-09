Head of Cleveland Community Police Commission put on leave

CLEVELAND (AP) - The head of the Cleveland Community Police Commission has been put on paid administrative leave for at least a month as officials investigate workplace concerns and complaints about his performance.
The commission was intended to give community input on policy as police reforms are made. It was required under a court-monitored agreement between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Jason Goodrick has been the commission's executive director since June. He was put on leave Friday. WJW-TV reports the letter issued to Goodrick about his leave says he also has expressed "discomfort and dissatisfaction with the current work environment."
WJW reports Goodrick didn't respond to messages seeking comment.
He is the commission's second director. The first was convicted of trying to defraud the city by falsifying moving receipts.
Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Monday marks day 99 in 2018. People in the Greater Cincinnati Area also may feel like Monday marks the ninety-ninth day of Winter even though Spring is upon us.Full Story >
Monday marks day 99 in 2018. People in the Greater Cincinnati Area also may feel like Monday marks the ninety-ninth day of Winter even though Spring is upon us.Full Story >
This morning is off to a messy start as a burst of wet snow pushes east, leaving a surface dusting.Full Story >
This morning is off to a messy start as a burst of wet snow pushes east, leaving a surface dusting.Full Story >
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.Full Story >
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.Full Story >
The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.Full Story >
The son of a Democratic candidate for Ohio lieutenant governor is accused of making posts online about killing police officers and has been taken into protective custody.Full Story >