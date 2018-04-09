Man pleads not guilty in shooting of his pregnant girlfriend

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - A man has pleaded not guilty to a felonious assault charge in the shooting of his pregnant girlfriend, who later died after her baby was delivered at an Ohio hospital.

The Springfield News-Sun reports 25-year-old Travis Hypes, of Springfield, entered his plea Monday in Clark County and is being held on $750,000 bond in the shooting last week.

Court records listed no attorney for him.

Police previously said Hypes told them his handgun discharged during an altercation with the woman, Lindsey Marsh.

Authorities say Marsh was at least 30 weeks pregnant when she was shot in the head. She was flown to a Dayton hospital, and her baby was delivered by cesarean section before she died.

Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com

