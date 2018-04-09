Kentucky governor to veto new taxes, 2-year operating budget

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor says he will veto a $480 million tax increase and a two-year operating budget the GOP-controlled legislature approved to pay for public education at a time of teacher protests across the country.
Gov. Matt Bevin held a news conference Monday to say he plans to veto the legislation, which would impose a 6 percent sales tax on a variety of services including auto and home repairs. The plan would also have cut income tax rates for some individuals and businesses.
Bevin said the tax bill is not as thoughtful or comprehensive as it should be. And he said it leaves the state's two-year operating budget out of balance.
Lawmakers return to Frankfort on Friday. Republican leaders have said they would override a veto.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
