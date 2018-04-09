Faceblock: A call to boycott Facebook on Wednesday - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Faceblock: A call to boycott Facebook on Wednesday

The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms. (Source: Facebook) The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms. (Source: Facebook)

(RNN) – Mark Zuckerberg, are you listening? Many of the billion people who regularly use your social media platform are in a bit of a Facebook fit.

A group calling itself Faceblock wants all Facebook users to give it up for a day.

“If millions of us refuse to use Facebook for just 24 hours on 11 April when Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify to the US House Energy and Commerce Committee, and post about why we’re doing it, together we’ll send a powerful message that Facebook must do better,” the group said on its website.

“Our governments must also do more to protect our privacy, regulate digital monopolies, defend our civil rights and safeguard democracy.”

The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all platforms.

Many were already making the rounds ahead of Wednesday.

Facebook is reeling in the aftermath of a pair of controversies.

The social media giant is grappling with a government report that says Russia tried to meddle with U.S. elections in part by using Facebook.

Facebook is also facing a privacy scandal after it was revealed a data firm Cambridge Analytica misused data from up to 87 million users. Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Social media newsMore>>

  • Facebook users to learn if they were part of privacy scandal

    Facebook users to learn if they were part of privacy scandal

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:29:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    Full Story >

    Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.

    Full Story >

  • The Latest: Zuckerberg apologizes for data privacy scandal

    The Latest: Zuckerberg apologizes for data privacy scandal

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:19 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:19:04 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:29:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). File - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is on the offensive to try to contain swirling concerns about how it...
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is establishing an independent election research commission that will look into the effects of social media on elections and democracy.Full Story >
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is establishing an independent election research commission that will look into the effects of social media on elections and democracy.Full Story >

  • Zuckerberg meeting with lawmakers ahead of hearing

    Zuckerberg meeting with lawmakers ahead of hearing

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:58:55 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:29:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis. Congres...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis. Congres...
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting privately with lawmakers on Monday ahead of his first time testifying on Capitol Hill.Full Story >
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting privately with lawmakers on Monday ahead of his first time testifying on Capitol Hill.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly