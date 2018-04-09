Faceblock: A call to boycott Facebook on Wednesday

The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all the platforms. (Source: Facebook)

(RNN) – Mark Zuckerberg, are you listening? Many of the billion people who regularly use your social media platform are in a bit of a Facebook fit.

A group calling itself Faceblock wants all Facebook users to give it up for a day.

“If millions of us refuse to use Facebook for just 24 hours on 11 April when Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify to the US House Energy and Commerce Committee, and post about why we’re doing it, together we’ll send a powerful message that Facebook must do better,” the group said on its website.

“Our governments must also do more to protect our privacy, regulate digital monopolies, defend our civil rights and safeguard democracy.”

This 11th of April join our online protest to let Mark Zuckerberg know that he can do better to protect our data.

Turn off your @Facebook @Instagram and @Whatsapp for a day and sign up to our event here https://t.co/cJNQd0AqI2#faceblock#cambridgeanalytica#privacy — Faceblock (@fb_blackout) April 7, 2018

The Faceblock folks are going full social media on the Facebook CEO. They’ve put together ready-made messages and graphics to litter all platforms.

Many were already making the rounds ahead of Wednesday.

Because our data is important and our democracies deserve to be protected

#Faceblock pic.twitter.com/e6zCpaNnyZ — Laura Ullmann (@L_3ed) April 9, 2018

We are a group of friends and concerned citizens who have launched the #faceblock campaign to ask everyone to join our online protest and turn off .@facebook on the 11th April. Get in touch to find out more ????https://t.co/mOFEeZAisG pic.twitter.com/Ix5z4hnU0Q — Cristiana DeLia (@CristianaDeLia) April 7, 2018

Facebook is reeling in the aftermath of a pair of controversies.

The social media giant is grappling with a government report that says Russia tried to meddle with U.S. elections in part by using Facebook.

Facebook is also facing a privacy scandal after it was revealed a data firm Cambridge Analytica misused data from up to 87 million users. Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

