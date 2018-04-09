Babysitter pleads not guilty in death of 3-year-old girl - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Babysitter pleads not guilty in death of 3-year-old girl

Lindsay Partin appears in court. (FOX19 NOW) Lindsay Partin appears in court. (FOX19 NOW)
Hannah Wesche (Photo: Facebook) Hannah Wesche (Photo: Facebook)
Lindsay Partin (Provided by the Butler County Sheriff's Office) Lindsay Partin (Provided by the Butler County Sheriff's Office)
HAMILTON, OH (FOX19) -

A Butler County babysitter has pleaded not guilty in connection to the death of a 3-year-old girl who died in early March.

On Monday, Lindsay Partin, 36, entered not guilty pleas for involuntary manslaughter, murder and four counts of child endangering.

She posted a cash bond and was released from the Butler County Jail the same day she was arraigned, on March 12. She will remain out on bond, the judge said during her hearing Monday.

"Ms. Partin let me tell you - if your foolish enough to miss one meeting with your pre-trial officer, if you're foolish enough to miss one court hearing... we will find you. You will not get that bond a second time and you will stay over in that jail until this case is resolved," he said. 

Sheriff: 3-year-old girl abused by babysitter dies

Sheriff's officials said Partin shook and struck Hannah Wesche at Partin's Hanover Township home the morning of March 8.

Partin is accused of abusing Hannah so severely, doctors at Cincinnati Children's Hospital told Hannah's family the toddler was brain dead, according to her father, Jason Wesche. Hannah was pronounced dead on March 17.

Partin called 911 on March 8 and told a Butler County dispatcher Hannah "just passed out" shortly after her father dropped her off about 7 a.m., according to a recording of the call.

Babysitter indicted for alleged assault of 3-year-old girl

First responders found Hannah unresponsive, with labored breathing and obvious bruises on her head and face, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives and hospital personnel noted additional bruising on Hannah's body, according to the sheriff's office.

Partin admitted to striking the toddler and stated she had fallen and struck her head on the concrete garage floor the previous day, sheriff's officials said.

Partin, who is due back in court May 7, has not publicly commented.

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Casey Lawhorn(Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )Casey Lawhorn(Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

  Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  Woman blames 'windy day' for cocaine in purse

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source:Fort Pierce Police)The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. (Source:Fort Pierce Police)

    The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

