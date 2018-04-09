Babysitter pleads not guilty in death of 3-year-old girl

A Butler County babysitter has pleaded not guilty in connection to the death of a 3-year-old girl who died in early March.

On Monday, Lindsay Partin, 36, entered not guilty pleas for involuntary manslaughter, murder and four counts of child endangering.

She posted a cash bond and was released from the Butler County Jail the same day she was arraigned, on March 12. She will remain out on bond, the judge said during her hearing Monday.

"Ms. Partin let me tell you - if your foolish enough to miss one meeting with your pre-trial officer, if you're foolish enough to miss one court hearing... we will find you. You will not get that bond a second time and you will stay over in that jail until this case is resolved," he said.

Sheriff: 3-year-old girl abused by babysitter dies

Sheriff's officials said Partin shook and struck Hannah Wesche at Partin's Hanover Township home the morning of March 8.

Partin is accused of abusing Hannah so severely, doctors at Cincinnati Children's Hospital told Hannah's family the toddler was brain dead, according to her father, Jason Wesche. Hannah was pronounced dead on March 17.

Partin called 911 on March 8 and told a Butler County dispatcher Hannah "just passed out" shortly after her father dropped her off about 7 a.m., according to a recording of the call.

Babysitter indicted for alleged assault of 3-year-old girl

First responders found Hannah unresponsive, with labored breathing and obvious bruises on her head and face, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives and hospital personnel noted additional bruising on Hannah's body, according to the sheriff's office.

Partin admitted to striking the toddler and stated she had fallen and struck her head on the concrete garage floor the previous day, sheriff's officials said.

Partin, who is due back in court May 7, has not publicly commented.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.