Four killed in Blue Ash tornado 19 years ago today

The twister touched down on April 9, 1999. (FOX19 NOW File)

19 years have passed since an F4 Tornado swept through the Blue Ash and Montgomery areas, leaving four people dead and $25 million in damage.

The April 9, 1999 twister touched down at 5 a.m. and reached speeds of 260 mph.

More than 100 people were left homeless from the storms.

