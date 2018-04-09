Four killed in Blue Ash tornado 19 years ago today - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Four killed in Blue Ash tornado 19 years ago today

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
The twister touched down on April 9, 1999. (FOX19 NOW File) The twister touched down on April 9, 1999. (FOX19 NOW File)
FOX19 -

19 years have passed since an F4 Tornado swept through the Blue Ash and Montgomery areas, leaving four people dead and $25 million in damage.

The April 9, 1999 twister touched down at 5 a.m. and reached speeds of 260 mph.

More than 100 people were left homeless from the storms. 

[Related: National Weather Service confirms 4 tornadoes, 100+ mph winds in Ohio]

See video of the aftermath in the player above. 

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Sheriff: Body found in MS appears to be TN murder suspect

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:56 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:56:49 GMT
    Casey Lawhorn(Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )Casey Lawhorn(Photo Source: East Ridge Police Department )

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    Full Story >

    Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.

    Full Story >

  • Mom accidentally sends son to school in X-rated McDonald's parody T-shirt

    Mom accidentally sends son to school in X-rated McDonald's parody T-shirt

    Monday, April 9 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-04-09 14:43:29 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:06:13 GMT
    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)
    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all. (Source: Amazon)

    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.

    Full Story >

    The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.

    Full Story >

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    Full Story >

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly