Four killed in Blue Ash tornado 19 years ago today

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.Full Story >
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.Full Story >
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.Full Story >
The woman was arrested on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.Full Story >
Starting Monday, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds.Full Story >
