Fiona's face to grace mural on downtown Cincinnati building

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Fiona (Cincinnati Zoo) Fiona (Cincinnati Zoo)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnatians and people all across the U.S. wear their love for Fiona the hippo every day.

So far, Fiona fans have been able to show off their affection for the four-legged phenom on their shirts, ugly Christmas sweaters, playing cards, and even calendars.

The love for everyone's favorite, diva hippo is so widespread these days, it just can't fit on items so small anymore. But it will fit on the side of a building.

Thane Maynard from the Cincinnati Zoo and Tamara Harkavy from ArtWorks are coming together Monday to announce the details about a new downtown building mural in Fiona's honor.

Officials say the mural will be created this summer and feature Fiona in all of her fabulous beauty.

So far, there's been no word on which building will be the lucky structure to feature Fiona's face, but the announcement will be made at 3 p.m.

Fiona has been stealing hearts since her premature birth, where she arrived six weeks early weighing only 29 pounds. That's the lowest birth weight on record for her species.

The happy hippo celebrated her first birthday in January with a birthday party at the Cincinnati Zoo for all to attend.

