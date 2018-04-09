Packers player arrested for explosives joke at LAX, NFL says

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis (11) returns a kickoff against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Dec. 31, 2017, in Detroit. Davis was arrested Sunday at LAX. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

(RNN) - It looks like an NFL player's joke bombed in a big way.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis, 24, was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport on a misdemeanor threat charge, the NFL reported

At the Hawaiian Airlines check-in desk, an attendent asked Davis security questions about his luggage. Authorities said he responded by turning to a female companion and asking her, "Did you pack the explosives?"

Police took Davis into custody, and he was released after posting a $15,000 bond. His female companion was not arrested.

"The Packers are aware of the matter involving Trevor Davis," the Packers said in a statement on Monday. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter."

The preliminary hearing for Davis is May 3. In addition to legal repercussions, Davis could face discipline from the league.

