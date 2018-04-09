XU names Jonas Hayes assistant coach - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

XU names Jonas Hayes assistant coach

Jonas Hayes (http://georgiadogs.com) Jonas Hayes (http://georgiadogs.com)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

New Xavier Head Coach Travis Steele is one step closer to finishing his coaching staff.

Xavier hired Jonas Hayes as an assistant men's basketball coach.

Hayes spent the last four seasons as an assistant at Georgia under Mark Fox. He comes to Xavier with the reputation as a successful recruiter - recently landing the would be SEC player of the year.

Steele also retained Jeremy Growe from Chris Mack's previous staff at Xavier. Steele has not announced Growe's official role with the team. He was the director of basketball operations under Mack.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

    •   
