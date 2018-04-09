Free WiFi service coming to 59 Metro buses across the Tri-State

Metro will begin providing customers with free WiFi service as a pilot program on buses and access vehicles starting April 9.

During the pilot, WiFi will be available on 59 buses and five access vehicles covering various Metro routes.

The vehicles offering WiFi will feature special decals near the outside door, as well as signage onboard alerting passengers of the new feature.

“It’s about offering convenience and productivity for our customers during their daily commute. Providing WiFi will allow them to regain time doing what they otherwise couldn’t behind the wheel of a car,” Dwight A. Ferrell, Metro’s CEO & General Manager said in a news release. “We’re excited to test out this new amenity with the hope of possibly offering it across our entire fleet in the near future as we continue to work to Reinvent Metro.”

The wireless network will be called “Go Metro WIFI,” and will allow Metro to evaluate customer’s data usage and demand.

Their goal is to find innovative ways to attract new riders by making public transportation easier and more convenient to use.

According to Metro, the network will also provide an extra level of security for riders as first responders would now be able to access live video remotely in the event of an emergency.

