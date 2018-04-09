Analysis: Tax cuts, spending to raise deficit to $1T by 2019

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for one inmate who failed to return to jail from work release.Full Story >
Metro will begin providing customers with free WiFi service as a pilot program on buses and access vehicles starting April 9.Full Story >
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.Full Story >
Monday marks day 99 in 2018. People in the Greater Cincinnati Area also may feel like Monday marks the ninety-ninth day of Winter even though Spring is upon us.Full Story >
19 years have passed since an F4 Tornado swept through the Blue Ash and Montgomery areas, leaving four people dead and $25 million in damage.Full Story >
As President Donald Trump considered U.S. options in Syria, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Monday took aim at Russia for what he suggested was its failure to ensure the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons arsenalFull Story >
Tina Fey had no idea "Mean Girls" would be timelier today than it was 14 years agoFull Story >
A charter bus carrying teenagers returning from a spring break trip Sunday night struck a bridge overpass on Long Island, seriously injuring six passengers and mangling the entire length of the top of the bus.Full Story >
Facebook's acknowledgement that nearly all of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their public data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social media giant's failure to protect users' dataFull Story >
President Donald Trump says he didn't know about the $130,000 payment his personal attorney made to Stormy DanielsFull Story >
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsFull Story >
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsFull Story >
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionFull Story >
