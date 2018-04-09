Reports: Kentucky police shoot, kill man after confrontation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police officers in Kentucky's largest city have fatally shot a man after what they described as a confrontation.
Louisville Metro Police Chief Steven Conrad told news outlets that officers responding to a report of a disorderly person Sunday night fired shots at a man after a run-in. He died at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicated that the man was armed with an unspecified weapon.
Conrad did not specify how many officers fired their weapons.
He said the man appeared to be in his 40s. Neither he nor the officers have been identified, and the races of the man and the officers were not immediately known.
