Search for Warren Co. inmate who failed to return from work release

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for one inmate who failed to return to jail from work release.

Inmate Christopher Fraley was being held on three counts of receiving stolen property.

He is now wanted for felony probation violation and felony escape.

Fraley is 31-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches and 150 pounds.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information of his whereabouts to please call Detective Paul Barger at 513-695-1583.

