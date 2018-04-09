Student who went to school without a bra asked to cover up her chest

Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple. (Source: WWSB/RNN)

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (WWSB/RNN) – A Braden River High School student claims she was humiliated by school administrators and the school district after going to school without a bra.

The episode ended with Lizzy Martinez being asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.

The 17-year-old wore a gray, long sleeve shirt to school last week, but was told her appearance was distracting to male students because she didn't have a bra on.

The district's dress code policy does not require students to wear undergarments, but mentions students can face in-school suspension if their personal attire distracts other students.

I decided not to wear a bra today and got pulled out of class bc one of my teachers complained that it was a “distraction to boys in my class.” My school basically told me that boys’ education is far more important than mine and I should be ashamed of my body. @Manateeschools :) — liz (@lizzymartineez) April 2, 2018

Stop sexualizing my body @piratenationhs — liz (@lizzymartineez) April 2, 2018

"You can say anything is distracting because it’s a very broad term," Martinez said. "So, I think that's why they put [the issue] back on the dress code, because they realized what they did - making me move around and put Band-Aids on my nipples - was completely inappropriate."

The School District of Manatee County issued a statement through its attorney.

“It is undisputed that this matter should have been handled differently at the school level and corrective measures have been taken to prevent a reoccurrence in the way these matters will be addressed in the future,” General Counsel Mitchell Teitelbaum said.

“There was a violation of the School Dress Code and that it was an appropriate matter to address by the School.”

Lizzy’s mother said she never expected all the national attention this incident created, but will continue to stand by her daughter.

“This wasn’t for 15 minutes of fame ... it was to bring shame to our school system. It was to encourage change,” Kari Knop said.

“Lizzy is an INCREDIBLE woman and any one that truly knows her .... knows what an ABSOLUTE treasure she is.”

