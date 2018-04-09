Cincinnati priest accused of soliciting St. Xavier student via text

Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.Full Story >
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.Full Story >
The FBI on Monday reportedly raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney.Full Story >
The FBI on Monday reportedly raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal attorney.Full Story >
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.Full Story >
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.Full Story >
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.Full Story >
The mom took a closer look at the T-shirt when her son got home from school and realized the logo print wasn’t of golden arches after all.Full Story >
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.Full Story >
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.Full Story >