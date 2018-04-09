FBI raids office of Trump lawyer - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

(RNN) – The FBI on Monday reportedly raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

The New York Times reported that agents seized records related to several areas of interest to the bureau.

One of those areas is Cohen’s alleged role in paying $130,000 in hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The money was paid to Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, during the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her quiet on what she said was an affair with Trump years before.

Trump has denied any knowledge of a payment by Cohen to Cliffords.

Michael Avenatti, Clifford's lawyer, tweeted on the reported FBI raid, writing: "An enormous amount of misplaced faith has been placed on [Michael Cohen's] shoulders."

