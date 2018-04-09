Rev. Jackson's Cincinnati itinerary includes Kroger closures, West End deal, City Manager probe

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jr. is calling for a national boycott of the Cincinnati-based Kroger Company. (Source: United States Mission Geneva)

The boycott is in response to the closure of two grocery stores in a predominantly black neighborhood in Memphis, Tenn.

Jackson is visiting Cincinnati Tuesday after accepting an invitation from the Rainbow Push Coalition Local Steering Committee. The coalition says Kroger has closed at least six grocery stores all in black neighborhoods in Cincinnati, adding a lack or restricted access to healthy foods could have a dire effect on neighborhoods.

According to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Kroger has retooled its store spending in recent years as digital competition heats up for supermarkets.

In addition, the Rainbow Push Coalition Local Steering Committee invited Jackson to Cincinnati to support City Manager Harry Black, discuss the proposed FC Cincinnati stadium deal, and help address a what they referred to as a disenfranchisement of the city’s black community.

The Local Steering Committee says it is deeply troubled by the recent chaos at City Hall, saying lately there has been a character smear campaign against Black.

On Tuesday, leaders will discuss proposed development projects, such as a potential soccer-specific stadium deal in the West End.

Jackson will also be talking to coalition leaders about getting people registered to vote and exercising that right with the Ohio Primary in May and the general election in November.

A Kroger-related news conference will be held at 11 a.m. at the site of the former Walnut Hills store, at 954 East McMillan. Jackson will head to Kroger headquarters around 12:45 p.m.

