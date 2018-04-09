Case of teen charged with burying baby will head to trial

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - Attorneys say they are ready for trial in the case of a former high school cheerleader charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports prosecutors and defense attorneys for 19-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson said Monday that the trial scheduled next Monday can proceed.
Richardson was charged with aggravated murder, evidence-tampering, corpse abuse and other counts after her baby's remains were found in July in Carlisle, a village about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati. She has pleaded not guilty.
The Warren County prosecutor has alleged that Richardson buried her full-term baby outside her family's home shortly after giving birth in May.
Judge Donald Oda said Monday there have been plea discussions, but there is no offer on the table.
Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The murder trial against Warren County teen Skylar Richardson, who is accused of killing her newborn baby, is set to begin in one week.Full Story >
The murder trial against Warren County teen Skylar Richardson, who is accused of killing her newborn baby, is set to begin in one week.Full Story >
Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jr. is calling for a national boycott of the Cincinnati-based Kroger Company.Full Story >
Rev. Jesse Jackson, Jr. is calling for a national boycott of the Cincinnati-based Kroger Company.Full Story >
A St. Xavier High School priest has been removed from the school faculty after he was accused of soliciting a student for sex.Full Story >
A St. Xavier High School priest has been removed from the school faculty after he was accused of soliciting a student for sex.Full Story >
The last time we checked, Spring rolled into the Tri-State area March 20.Full Story >
The last time we checked, Spring rolled into the Tri-State area March 20.Full Story >
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for one inmate who failed to return to jail from work release.Full Story >
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is looking for one inmate who failed to return to jail from work release.Full Story >