Hamilton County unveils new emergency alert system

As spring storms are right around the corner, Hamilton County is unveiling new technology aimed at keeping you safe.

On Monday, county commissioners and emergency management officials unveiled Alert HC, a new tool that will allow residents to receive alerts sent directly to their phone.

This opt-in notification tool will allow residents to be notified of emergencies, imminent threats, and other life saving information before disaster strikes.

"Our advancement in providing emergency alerts and warnings now goes beyond the simple outdoor warning siren system. Today we are unveiling Alert HC which is an opportunity for the people of Hamilton County to be able to receive actual audio messages or text messages in respect to warnings that are issued," Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune said.

Be prepared for spring flooding! Purchase flood insurance, upload important docs to a password protected USB drive, & sign up for Alert HC for weather alerts! https://t.co/extFJywUO6 #cincywx pic.twitter.com/g9LPePQaSq — Hamilton County EMA (@HCEMA) April 9, 2018

Alert HC can also be used to share vital information with 911 operators and first responders, saving crucial time when an emergency does arise.

