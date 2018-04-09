You can help design a giant Fiona mural on downtown Cincinnati building

Fans across the globe have followed Fiona's journey for the past year. (Photo: Kathy Newton/Cincinnati Zoo)

A giant mural of Fiona the hippo will soon grace the side of a building in downtown Cincinnati – and ArtWorks needs your help designing and painting it.

The nonprofit art organization is asking for design concepts for the first ever Paint by Numbers project. Designs should feature or be inspired by the Cincinnati Zoo’s beloved baby hippo.

Fiona has been the subject of books, cookies, beer, ornaments, shirts, ice cream, bobbleheads and calendars. The mural might be the 700-pound hippo's biggest feature to-date.

Her loveable face will be painted on a 18x64 foot wall at 910 Race Street, the home of Rover the Rhine Veterinary.

ArtWorks announced the 3-phase mural project Monday.

Phase I lasts until the May 7 deadline for artist proposals. After that, five designs will be selected and voted on by the public as part of Phase II.

[Related: Falling for Fiona: Texas hippo writes latest love letter]

The Paint By Numbers comes alive in Phase II, which kicks off in July. Members of the public can buy a ticket to paint the mural alongside the ArtWorks team.

Painting is scheduled for July 10 – July 25 in pre-determined time slots. Tickets are on sale now. Specific dates and time slots will be selected on a first come first serve basis once the final design is announced on May 25.

Want to submit a design proposal? Info here

Want to buy tickets for the Paint By Numbers? Here’s the place

On January 24, 2017, the Cincinnati Zoo’s baby hippo was born six weeks before her due date. She weighed only 29 pounds, but overcame the odds and became a beloved underdog story across the world.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.