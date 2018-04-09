Man missing from Summit Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

A man being treated at Summit Behavioral Healthcare did not return to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Shawn Richards, 45, was on a pass from the hospital to attend a community treatment meeting.

He is described as a white male, and was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a gray hoodie sweat shirt, a navy blue hat, and blue shoes. He is 5’4” and 200 pounds.

If you see Richards, you're asked to notify the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-765-1212.

Summit Behavioral Healthcare is a 24/7 state psychiatric hospital operated by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and is located at 1101 Summit Rd.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.