Reds place Suarez, Schebler on disabled list

Two of the Reds’ most productive hitters are now on the 10-day disabled list.



Eugenio Suarez fractured his thumb Sunday in Pittsburgh after being hit by a pitch. Schebler was hit on the elbow the previous Sunday and has not played since. His disabled list stint is retroactive to April 6.



The Reds called up two players from Triple-A Louisville in their place – third baseman Alex Blandino and right handed pitcher Zack Weiss.



The Reds begin a new series Monday night in Philadelphia.

