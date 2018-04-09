Reds place Suarez, Schebler on disabled list - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds place Suarez, Schebler on disabled list

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(FOX19 NOW/Dave Reed) (FOX19 NOW/Dave Reed)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Two of the Reds’ most productive hitters are now on the 10-day disabled list.

Eugenio Suarez fractured his thumb Sunday in Pittsburgh after being hit by a pitch. Schebler was hit on the elbow the previous Sunday and has not played since. His disabled list stint is retroactive to April 6.

The Reds called up two players from Triple-A Louisville in their place – third baseman Alex Blandino and right handed pitcher Zack Weiss.

The Reds begin a new series Monday night in Philadelphia.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Prosecutor says Cosby paid accuser nearly $3.4M

    Sunday, April 8 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:49:00 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:04:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Mel Evans). Bill Cosby, center, leaves hearings for jury selection in his sexual assault retrial with spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, second right, Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    Full Story >

    The 80-year-old comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

    Full Story >

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER

    Warmer weather on the way

    Warmer weather on the way

    Monday, April 9 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:04:42 GMT

    After a cold and snowy Monday morning, we expect drier weather Monday night but remaining cold.

    Full Story >

    After a cold and snowy Monday morning, we expect drier weather Monday night but remaining cold.

    Full Story >

  • Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Teachers acquire a new skill: how to stop the bleeding

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:20:09 GMT
    Monday, April 9 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:04:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this March 28, 2018, photo, Dr. Richard Sidwell, right, talks with Mary Owens, center, and Samantha Wing during a medical training session for teachers and staff at Southeast Polk High School in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Wi...

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    Full Story >

    With school shootings a regular occurrence, educators across the country are learning techniques to help victims survive by stemming blood loss.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly