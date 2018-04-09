Dash cam video: Tiki bar sinks into surging Ohio River

Recovery efforts are underway in the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg after a tiki bar sank into the water. (Source: Lawrenceburg police)

Police say they were called to the RiverWatch restaurant Sunday morning after someone walking along the levee noticed what was happening.

By the time officers arrived, there was little they could do to save the structure.

"When we responded we just wanted to make sure there was no one there on it. The owner was there and he assured us no workers or construction or anyone was on that vessel. So it was pretty safe and we just called some people in to take care of the situation," said police chief Donald Combs.

Crews are being brought in to try to locate the remnants of the bar and determine if they will create a hazard for boats.

The owners of Riverwatch released a statement this afternoon saying quote, "we are very saddened by the barge sinking we are extremely fortunate that at the time no one was injured nor was anyone on the boat. Items can be and will be replaced."

