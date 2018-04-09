Missing man may have violent tendencies, Cincinnati police say

Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man who may be armed with knives.

Michael Schmidt-Bell is a white man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen April 7 wearing a red hooded sweatshirt over a black hooded sweatshirt and tan pants.

Police say they've been told the man has manic episodes, violent tendencies, and has not taken his medication in about three months.

