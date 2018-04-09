New playground vandalized with graphic images

Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.Full Story >
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.Full Story >
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.Full Story >
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.Full Story >
The husband of the woman killed in the March 27 house explosion in Tech Terrace shared his memories of the event that killed his wife, as he and his attorney announced a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday. "I find so much emptiness in my heart, I don't think I will ever be able to fill it," Razman Gelca said, "you ask why we went this way, its the least i can do for her."Full Story >
