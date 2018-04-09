New playground vandalized with graphic images

Two weeks after a brand new playground was erected, someone spray painted graphic images onto it. (WXIX)

Two weeks after a brand new playground was erected, someone spray painted graphic images onto it.

The upgrades at Schuster Park are part of an effort to revitalize parks across Hamilton. The project costs around $400,000 for 11 parks.

“Schuster Park cost us around $40,000,” said Hamilton Parks Conservancy Director Steve Timmers.

The playground is neon orange and green is tagged with white spray paint.

Timmers says he’s frustrated.

“You always have that one group or knucklehead that’s going to get in there and try to cause damage to something for no reason," he said.

Timmers is planning to file a police report and press charges if any suspects are caught.

“I will prosecute to the fullest extent. They’re doing it to the community and that aggravates me,” said Timmers.

He plans to have the graffiti removed by the end of the day Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.