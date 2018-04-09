Hunter Greene's Dayton debut: 3 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 8 strikeouts

The most hyped Reds draft pick in recent memory lived up to that hype in his Dayton debut Monday.

Hunter Greene, the No. 2 overall pick by the Reds in 2017 draft made his Single-A debut Monday for the Dayton Dragons. He pitched three innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs, but of the nine outs he recorded, eight were strikeouts.

The 18-year-old right-handed starting pitcher touched 100 mph on the radar gun several times, including his first three pitches of the game.

The Reds drafted Greene straight out of high school and he made his professional debut last summer in the rookie league in Montana.

The Dragons limited his pitch count while he builds up arm strength at such a young age.

