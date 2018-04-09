Hunter Greene's Dayton debut: 3 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 8 strikeouts

The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."Full Story >
The FBI on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney. Trump called the raid "a disgraceful situation" and "an attack on our country."Full Story >
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.Full Story >
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.Full Story >
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.Full Story >
The 3-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition. Family members are praying she will survive.Full Story >
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.Full Story >
Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson says the body found in Vossburg on Monday morning appears to be Tennessee murder suspect Casey Lawhorn.Full Story >
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.Full Story >
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.Full Story >