Mason school officials say recent threats not credible

There have been two threats made against Mason schools in recent weeks, according to letters sent out to parents.

The first was written on a bathroom wall March 15.

"Parkland 2.0 on 4/20/2018," it read.

Fred Guttenberg, the father of a Parkland shooting victim, spoke to a packed house Monday at the Transept on Elm Street. The main portions of his speech centered around his feeling that gun lobbies have too much influence on legislators. When asked about school threats, Guttenberg said he's seen kids make threats and try to act on them too many times.

He said if the student thought it was some kind of joke, it wasn't funny.

“All I know is that if they make the threat you need to take it seriously. You need to take care of it before the person acts out on that threat,” he said.

Mason school officials say another threat was received Sunday night on the school email system.

"We received a SafeSchools tip that a Mason Middle School student posted a threatening message containing a great deal of vulgarity on Schoology. The students face possible explosion and legal action," a letter addressed to parents read.

School officials say they do not believe the recent threats are credible.

