Russian woman dead after she was 'embalmed alive,' reports say

A 28-year-old Russian woman is now dead after she was mistakenly injected with formalin, according to state-owned television network RT.

Formalin is a formaldehyde solution, commonly used in the embalming process.

The hospital's chief doctor was fired after the incident, according to the RT report. Here's an excerpt from that report:

April 5 in the Federal Medical Biophysical Center named after A.I. Burnazyan died 28-year-old resident of Ulyanovsk, Ekaterina Fedyaeva. The girl was brought to Moscow by a special flight from the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) after she was accidentally injected into the abdominal cavity by formalin during a planned laparoscopic operation. A criminal case has been instituted against medical personnel for causing death by negligence. The chief doctor of the Ulyanovsk hospital, where the operation was conducted, was fired.

As phrased by the Washington Post, the woman was embalmed alive.

