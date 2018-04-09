Cincinnati officer's car damaged in what police believed to be targeted attack

It's been less than two weeks since District Five Police officers have moved to their new temporary headquarters, and already there are new concerns about their safety.

This all comes after a police officer's personal car was damaged in the 1600 block of Llanfair St. Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the parking lot behind the temporary headquarters for Cincinnati's District 5 police officers.

Uniformed officers moved April 1, leaving behind their former headquarters on Ludlow Avenue. Officers were eager to move out of the former headquarters. Police who worked there say the working conditions were deplorable due to a bug infestation and mold.

This past year, before the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) released a new report, many officers suspected the building was connected to a link in cancer. More than 30 employees who worked in the facility were diagnosed with various types of cancer.

"I think the officers felt strongly that it was better they vacate a place that should have been vacated years ago," said Sgt. Dan Hils, the President of the FOP.

Though many of the police officers have relocated, they haven't been able to leave all of their problems behind. On Monday an officer's personal car was damaged after it was parked in the lot on Llanfair Street.

"A young man got up on the hood of the car and jumped up and down on it several times and damaged the police officer's car," said Hils.

He says the vandalism doesn't appear random.

"It's a personally owned vehicle and it was clearly marked for police officers so one would suspect it was somebody intentionally doing something because it was a police officer's car," he said.

The act isn't sitting well with some in the community.

"It makes me a bit nervous that someone would be so bold to do that," said Anton Boggan, a College Hill resident.

The new temporary District 5 headquarters sits in a strip mall on Hamilton Avenue, which hasn't been ideal for residents.

"I do think everybody's a bit uncomfortable because a couple of weeks ago that was just a Family Dollar parking lot for most of the residents here. Now we have to share it with police and they took all the parking spaces," said Boggan.

Hils says there isn't adequate parking for all of the officers and unlike most police stations there isn't a secure area for police to leave their cars and enter the building. It's a safety issue he says needs to be addressed.

"That's why I lobbied for a permanent structure that has secure parking and a secure building. We are in the day and age of terrorism so I think that decision should be made as quickly as possible," he said.

The Assistant Police Chief says that they were hoping to have a new permanent location for the District 5 headquarters selected by the fall. In the meantime, the current building has surveillance cameras in the back of the building where officers park.

Police are currently reviewing images hoping they will lead to an arrest.

