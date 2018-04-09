Deputies searching for man after abduction attempt near Family Dollar

Highland County deputies are looking for a man they say tried to abduct a woman outside the Lynchburg Family Dollar.

Authorities say the 79-year-old victim was getting into her car outside the store when a man jumped in the other side of her car and attacked her with a Taser, telling her to drive away. She yelled for help, and another person leaving the store came over, helping pull her from the car.

The man then took off running.

Authorities say the offender is in his late teens or early 20s, about 6 feet tall, with a slim build and dark hair.

If you know anything that could help in this case, call 937-393-1421.

